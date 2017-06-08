Live blog: James Comey testifies before Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Click to listen online. Click to read the prepared text of Comey’s opening statement. Stay with 720 WGN for frequent updates and your reaction, and follow along with our live blog below.
Inside hearing room: 7 tables for reporters, 8 rows of 11 seats for public (About 90 people will be able to watch from the hearing room). They are already seated. There is an overflow room.
There are 8 seats saved for members of Congress: Including for Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
Rep. Brad Sherman, D-CA
Rep. Al Green / Gene Green D-TX (both are Texas Democrats)
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-IL
Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-USVI
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-TX
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-AZ
Here are some excerpts released by Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, ahead of today’s hearing:
Mr. Comey, let me say at the outset that we haven’t always agreed on every
issue – in fact I’ve occasionally questioned actions you’ve taken – but
I’ve never had any reason to question your integrity, expertise
or intelligence. You have been a straight shooter with this Committee and have been willing to speak truth to power, even at the risk of your career. Which makes the way in which you were fired by the President utterly shocking.
At the same time the President was engaged in these efforts with Director Comey, he was also allegedly pressuring senior leaders of the intelligence community to downplay the Russia investigation or intervene with Director Comey. DNI Coats and NSA Director Admiral Rogers had plenty of opportunities to deny those reports yesterday. They did not. This is not how a President of the United States behaves. Regardless of the outcome of our investigation into those Russia links, Director Comey’s firing and his testimony raise separate and troubling questions that we must get to the bottom of.
Here is the opening statement to be read by former FBI Director James Comey at the beginning of today’s testimony. It was released Wednesday: http://wgnradio.com/2017/06/07/comey-statement-released/
It’s being described as the “Super Bowl of Congressional Hearings.” The line to get into the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing started at 4am, and snakes through the halls of TWO senate buildings. Not much other work is expected today in Washington.
The committee is expected to will go into closed session around 12p/CT.