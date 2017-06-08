× Is Chicago headed towards a newspaper monopoly?

Maya Dukmasova and Aimee Levitt of the Chicago Reader join Justin to talk about the proposed sale of the Sun-Times to tronc, the potential bidders that are competing with tronc, how newspapers are dealing with declining revenue, searching for new ways of funding the media, the need for independent voices in journalism and the problem with one company owning two newspapers.

