Free chess camps coming to S. Shore, Brighton Park, Ravenswood, Irving Park

SOUTH SHORE — The Chicago Chess Foundation is offering free four-day chess camps at four locations this summer.

The foundation is spreading out around the city to teach the game to students from third to eighth grades with each camp culminating in a tournament.

The camps run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and start on July 17 at Gunsaulus Scholastic Academy, 4420 S. Sacramento Ave. Camps continue on July 24 at Pilgrim Lutheran School, 4300 N. Winchester Ave.; Aug. 7 at Bateman Elementary School, 4220 N. Richmond Ave.; and Aug. 14 at South Shore Fine Arts Academy, 1415 E. 70th St.