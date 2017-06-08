× Exploring regional dialects with “How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland

“How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland joins Justin for a fun segment exploring regional dialects. What do you call a soft drink? Soda or Pop?What do you call footwear? Gym or tennis shoes? It’s the debut of “You know what I’m Saying with Inspector McClelland.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio