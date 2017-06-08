× Dean Richards: George Clooney had twins!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about George Clooney having twins, Wendy’s children graduating, and more. Dean also shares his reviews for ‘The Mummy’, and ‘Megan Leavey’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.