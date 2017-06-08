Listen: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

Blackhawks announce 2017 preseason schedule

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 13: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck as Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens hits the ice at the United Center on November 13, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Canadiens 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s six-game preseason schedule for the 2017-18 season.

The Blackhawks will travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. to open their preseason slate. They will then play two straight games at the United Center, first against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and then a rematch against Columbus on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. Chicago will visit Boston on Monday, September 25 to play the Bruins at 6 p.m. and then play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, September 28 at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. The Blackhawks will conclude the 2017 preseason slate on Saturday, September 30 with a tilt against Boston at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be heard on 720 WGN and our digital streams. Ticket and additional broadcast information for the 2017 preseason will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent Location Time (all time CT)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 Detroit Red Wings United Center 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 Columbus Blue Jackets United Center 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25 Boston Bruins TD Garden 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28 Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 Boston Bruins United Center 7:30 p.m.