× Blackhawks announce 2017 preseason schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s six-game preseason schedule for the 2017-18 season.

The Blackhawks will travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. to open their preseason slate. They will then play two straight games at the United Center, first against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and then a rematch against Columbus on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. Chicago will visit Boston on Monday, September 25 to play the Bruins at 6 p.m. and then play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, September 28 at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. The Blackhawks will conclude the 2017 preseason slate on Saturday, September 30 with a tilt against Boston at the United Center at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be heard on 720 WGN and our digital streams. Ticket and additional broadcast information for the 2017 preseason will be announced at a later date.