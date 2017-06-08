× Award-winning chef Noah Sandoval: “Do what you feel comfortable doing and do that the best you can do”

Noah Sandoval, award-winning chef and owner at the highly acclaimed West Loop restaurant Oriole, joins Justin to talk about his career, starting out as a dishwasher, what appealed to him about working in a kitchen, when he started to get serious about food, being part of a great culinary scene in Chicago, what inspired him to open his own restaurant, the challenges of working with family and friends, changing the conventions of fine dining and “Food & Wine” naming him one of the best new chefs for 2017.

