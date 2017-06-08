× Author and activist Cory Doctorow is fighting for a free and open Internet

Science fiction author, activist and the co-editor of Boing Boing, Cory Doctorow, joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Walkaway.” Cory talks about why he calls the book an optimistic disaster novel, the themes in the book that concern copyright and intellectual property, why the mainstream media often avoids stories about the Internet and technology, his relationship with Aaron Swartz, the numerous types of hacking and his appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

