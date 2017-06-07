× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/7/17: Fiduciary Rule, “Love on Trial”, & Toilets over Benefits

Suzanne Muchin is back in studio for Steve as his trip to Iceland continues and brought in a cast of powerful women. Terry Savage stopped by to discuss a new update with state college funds and the big benefits it could provide to residents along with details on a new fiduciary rule fight in her latest article. Kris Perry‘s new book, “Love on Trial” describes a historic decision to further equal marriage rights, and Amanda Lannert reminded Suzanne that 1 in 4 millennials would rather clean a toilet than decide their benefits from their employer.