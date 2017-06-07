× Want more trees on your block? Apply by June 15 for an Openlands grant

CHICAGO — Residents have until June 15 to apply for a chance to beautify their street, freshen their air, lower their energy bills and deter crime on their block — all for free.

The nonprofit forestry group Openlands has opened applications for the fall session of its biannual TreePlanters Grants program. Residents can apply individually or with their neighbors for a cluster of up to 50 trees wherever they live.

This year’s first round of grants, awarded in March, delivered 30 new trees for Edgebrook resident Lidia Pomaville and her neighbors. Similar planting projects were also undertaken in Sauganash and Norwood Park.