× The Opening Bell 6/7/17: Should FAA Focus on Privatization, or Modernization?

President Trump announced an effort to push for the Federal Aviation Administration to privatize, in order to better the industry that has been widely criticized. Steve discussed the details of the proposition with Professor Evan McKenzie (Head of University of Illinois at Chicago’s Department of Political Science) and if modernization should be focused on before privatization. Steve then took his thoughts outside, along with Chicago’s growing outdoor economy to talk about the impact that outdoor revitalization creates for major cities. Steve checked in with Cailin O’Brien-Feeney (Local Recreation Advocacy Manager of The Outdoor Industry Association) before the Downtown Futures Series today at the Merchandise Mart.