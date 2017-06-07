× The Latest in Technology, Rare Whiskey’s, Sport’s Drinks, and Your Summer Reading Selection on Tonight’s Show! | Full Show (June 6th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! It’s Trending Tuesday, that means we welcome on our gadget guy, Steve Van Dinter who brings in the latest in tech from drones to remote home lighting systems it’s always a good time when he stops in. Business Entrepreneur – Sarah Hardgrove-Koleno stops in studio with her socially conscious and delicious sports drink, Kra. Kra is a new organic sports drink aimed to give back to the community as well as support youth sports. Then, to discuss rare whiskey’s we welcome on Beverage Director of Baptiste and Bottle – Michael Fawthrop – who brings in a selection of rare whiskeys and gives us the story behind these special spirits. Author of the book, “And Into The Fire” Bob Gleason joins us to discuss his new book and finally we discuss the connection between sports and technology among other great topics. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

