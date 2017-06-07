× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-7-17

On tonight’s episode of The Download, the always informative Mike Fourcher of The Daily Line talks about former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee tomorrow, the great Joel Weisman chats about his amazing career as an attorney and award-winning television host, Chicago native and “Parks and Recreation” actor Jim O’Heir discusses his new movie, “Middle Man” and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

