× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher: “The Comey testimony is going to make the entire Trump administration grind to a halt, there is no saving it at this point”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories (and one huge national story) making news this week including former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee tomorrow, the U.S. Justice Department saying that it has not reached an agreement with the city of Chicago on federal oversight of police reform and the Tribune’s report on property tax disparity.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio