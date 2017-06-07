× Roger Badesch on news of another shooting in Chicago: ‘It’s beyond the realm of any sanity’

In addition to over 30 of years experience in the broadcasting industry, WGN Radio news anchor Roger Badesch worked for 20 years as a public school teacher in Chicago and the suburbs. He posted the following to his personal Facebook page this morning.

Just signed in to FB and began reviewing the latest posts by my FB friends when I came across the news of another shooting in Chicago.

But it wasn’t just any shooting. It was the death of at least the 10th of my former students, most from Chicago Vocational. I don’t know what to say anymore about this – it’s beyond the realm of any sanity, beyond what mankind finds acceptable.

As news anchor at WGN Radio on the weekend overnights, I have to report the ever increasing numbers of people shot in Chicago, the increasing numbers shot dead in Chicago. The numbers climb higher every weekend – 2, 5, 8, 11, 15, 20 – shot and wounded. 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 – killed. EVERY DAMN WEEKEND!!! You’d think I was reporting on people killed in a war zone suicide attack in some far-off foreign country.