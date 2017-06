× Phil Angotti: Collaborations, Guitar Collections and His New Album “Such Stories”

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show singer,songwriter and long time friend of the program Phil Angoitti.

In this conversation they talk about the great bands Phil is part of /collaborates with, his guitar collection (about 30 strong!) and his new album “Such Stories.”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)