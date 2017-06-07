× “Parks and Recreation” star Jim O’Heir: “Chicago is such a great training ground”

The wonderful actor Jim O’Heir joins Justin to discuss his new movie, “Middle Man,” which opens this weekend at the AMC River East 21 Theatre in Chicago. Jim talks about what drew him to the film, wanting to do something different after 7 years on “Parks and Recreation,” the role reality and fame play in the movie, how he prepared for working on an independent film, how he deals with anxiety and insecurity, his relationship with the director Ned Crowley, the challenge of shooting the movie out of sequence, the time he spent working in Chicago, what he learned from doing sketch and improv in Chicago, remembering getting his first laugh at Second City, why Chicago is such a great training ground for actors, winning a Daytime Emmy and working in industry that is fraught with rejection.

