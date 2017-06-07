× Joel Weisman reflects on 39 years as host of “Chicago Tonight: The Week in Review”

The great Joel Weisman joins Justin to talk about his illustrious career in journalism, hosting “The Week in Review” for 39 years, what it means to have consistency in a business that lacks consistency, the art involved in moderating a panel, being an editor on the fly, the current journalism landscape, how news has moved toward entertainment, the Trump administration’s attack on the press, the future of the local 10 o’clock news and how the economics of the news business has changed since he started working in Chicago.

