× Ghosting; Societies New Norm

Are you familiar with the term ghosting? Ghosting was a term that was originally associated with dating. The action of ghosting was when someone whom you went out on a date with never returned any sort of communication with you afterwards; whether it be an email, phone call or even a text. They just disappeared like a ghost. This term and behavior has now transcended into friendships, family and even the work place. To explain why ghosting has become the norm is Licensed Professional Counselor and Executive Coach Bruce Cameron.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine