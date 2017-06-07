This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County, Ga., jail. Winner charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration. (Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office via AP)
Fortune Magazine Tech Reporter Robert Hackett: How a watermark got Reality Winner arrested
This June 2017 photo released by the Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Winner, is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County, Ga., jail. Winner charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she's released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration. (Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office via AP)
Fortune Magazine Technology Reporter Robert Hackett tells John how the watermark on a printed document can be decoded, and how it provided evidence that Intelligence Contractor Reality Winner leaked intelligence to a news outlet. He then gives John a pointer on how to circumvent the watermark, need he ever leak any classified documents.