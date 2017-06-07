× DEFTONES | Sound Sessions Interview [Live at Northerly Island on June 9th]

Deftones Drummer, Abe Cunnignham joins Sound Sessions co-host, Michael Heidemann on this episode. On the heels of their successful European tour the Deftones are back in action kicking off their latest tour with Rise Against on June 9th here in Chicago at First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Deftones have been undeniable in the rock/metal scene since ’88, releasing eight studio albums to date – including 2016’s Gore – and have sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Abe and Michael sit down to discuss the most recent tour and compare the European/American audiences and how he spends his time kicking back on the road.

Listen To The Full Interview Right Here:

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann