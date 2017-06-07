× Dane Neal: The Taste of Des Plaines

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal. With him, he brought some friends from the Taste of Des Plaines, where Dane will be broadcasting from soon! They talk about what to expect at the taste, the popularity of Spam, and more.

