Comey statement released – Read it here

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has released James Comey’s statement prior to his testimony scheduled for Thursday.
Click here to read the statement.