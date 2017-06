× Comedian, politician, dead head, and more: Senator Al Franken

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the very funny, Senator Al Franken! They talk about his new book, politics, spending, his love for the Grateful Dead, his work with Tom Davis, and much more.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3362633/3362633_2017-06-07-153233.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3739.mp3

