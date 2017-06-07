× City Club of Chicago: Commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development David Reifman

June 7, 2017

David Reifman – Commissioner – Chicago Department of Planning and Development

David L. Reifman was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) in August 2015.

A native Chicagoan, Reifman is responsible for leading the department’s Housing, Economic Development, and Planning & Zoning bureaus while fostering community-improvement projects and initiatives throughout the city. As Commissioner of DPD, he serves on the Chicago Plan Commission, Community Development Commission, and Commission on Chicago Landmarks, among other public agencies. He is also Chairman of the Board of the Chicago Development Fund.

In his previous capacity as an attorney, Reifman specialized in a wide range of urban issues and public-private partnerships involving commercial, residential, and industrial development; land use planning; taxing districts; contract negotiations; and historic preservation.

Commissioner Reifman grew up in Rogers Park, attended Sullivan High School, and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois. He received his law degree from Northwestern University.