Wintrust Business Lunch 6/6/17: "Trump Bump", North Shore Exchange, & Financial Responsibility

Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand during his time off and kept Tuesdays in line by chatting with Jon Najarian about the market indicators to focus on aside from the “Trump Bump”. Andrew Herrmann told Jon about a new health club that gives you a little more privacy while working out…in the dark, Theresa Mintle presented Jon the winner of the James Tyree Award and granting Wendy Serino the $50,000 prize for North Shore Exchange, and Laurie Barry shared with all the recent grads basics to financial responsibility.