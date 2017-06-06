× What is the impact of climate change on the city of Chicago?

Josh Mogerman of the National Resources Defense Council joins Justin to discuss the ramifications of President Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. Josh talks about how climate change affects Chicago, what is being done to combat climate change in the Midwest and the role the federal government should play in protecting the environment.

