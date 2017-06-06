× The Opening Bell 6/6/17: Overcoming Disabilities During Job Searches

Applying for a job is a difficult task, but for people with disabilities, it can be a whole new challenge. Steve chatted with Amy Chally (Social Worker, Motivational Speaker, and Author of “Making Independence Happen – One Paw At A Time”) to discuss the hardships that come with the job process and when that all changed for her. Steve then looked back 36 years to the day that HIV was first identified. Dr. Laura Cheever (Physician and Associate Administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration) told Steve about the dramatic changes in the medical field over this span of time.