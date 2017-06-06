× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: Ammo Content and ‘Dave Made a Maze’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival. With him he brought Ammo Content Co-Founder, Reid Brody, and ‘Dave Made a Maze’ Producer, John Charles Meyer.

