The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.06.17: Authors Luvvie Ajayi and Jeremy McCarter, Comey testimony imminent

Today on the John Williams Show, John debates with you whether or not the homeless should be allowed to live on the streets, or in underpasses. Then, Author Luvvie Ajayi talks with John in-studio about her book, I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual and Author Jeremy McCarter talks with John about his book, Young Radicals: In the War for American Ideals. Both will be interviewed at Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend. And with Fired FBI Director James Comey set to testify on his communication with President Trump, ABC News Washington Correspondent Serena Marshall tells us what to expect.