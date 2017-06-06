× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-6-17

We have another stupendous show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Josh Mogerman of the Natural Resources Defense Council about President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, former Chicago Bears standout Israel Idonije tells us about his post-football life and his upcoming appearance at the Printers Row Lit Fest, Dionna Griffin-Irons, Director of Diversity and Inclusion for The Second City, talks about the 2017 Break Out Comedy Festival, we introduce you to rising Chicago hip hop artist Femdot and since it’s Tuesday, comedians Kristen Toomey and Reena Calm are here for The Worst, where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

