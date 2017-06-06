× The Carry Out 6-6-17: “News is leaking out of the White House like oil from an old Chevy Cavalier”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include reports saying Attorney General Jeff Sessions could resign amid rising tensions with President Trump, President Trump taking to twitter to criticize the mainstream media, Forbes suggesting the foundation belonging to Eric Trump, might have been party to some questionable activities, details emerging about Reality Winner, the woman accused of leaking top secret intelligence, Stacy Keach suffering a heart attack during the opening night performance of “Pamplona” at the Goodman Theatre, the Cubs winning their fourth game in a row last night, the White Sox taking on Tampa Bay, the Cavs and Warriors taking another day off, the Nashville Predators beating the Penguins to tie up their series, the Bears getting back to OTA’s and a new study saying playing video games could be good for young people to develop better adaptability skills.

