× The Carry Out 6-5-17: “Finally we caught the 25-year-old woman who was ruining America by giving us the information that was designed for us to see but hidden by federal bureaucracy”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump’s busy weekend tweeting, a new NSA report detailing Russian efforts to hack the 2016 presidential election, a new study saying robots could take 40% of retail jobs, Apple announcing a new home device product, potential buyers for the Sun-Times coming forward, Chicago cab drivers saying ridesharing companies are killing their business, the Chicago Cubs sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, the White Sox getting swept by the Detroit Tigers, the Golden State Warriors taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals continuing and a new study saying babies sleep better in their own rooms after four months.

