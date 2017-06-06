The Carry Out 6-5-17: “Finally we caught the 25-year-old woman who was ruining America by giving us the information that was designed for us to see but hidden by federal bureaucracy”

Posted 12:06 AM, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05AM, June 6, 2017

Fort Meade, UNITED STATES: The logo of the National Security Agency (NSA) hangs at the Threat Operations Center inside the NSA in the Washington suburb of Fort Meade, Maryland, 25 January 2006. US President George W. Bush delivered a speech behind closed doors and met with employees in advance of Senate hearings on the much-criticized domestic surveillance. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump’s busy weekend tweeting, a new NSA report detailing Russian efforts to hack the 2016 presidential election, a new study saying robots could take 40% of retail jobs, Apple announcing a new home device product,  potential buyers for the Sun-Times coming forward, Chicago cab drivers saying ridesharing companies are killing their business, the Chicago Cubs sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals, the White Sox getting swept by the Detroit Tigers, the Golden State Warriors taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals continuing and a new study saying babies sleep better in their own rooms after four months.

 

 

