× Space News: SpaceX Tour, Buzz Aldrin’s Legacy and New Astronaut Qualifications

Later this week NASA will announce it’s new class of astronauts. Find out the qualifications needed to make it to space when Nick Digilio welcomes award winning author and documentary filmmaker Rod Pyle.

Plus details about Rod’s recent tour of SpaceX and an exploration of Buzz Aldrin’s legacy after an serendipitous encounter with his son Alan.

Like what you hear? Be sure to check out Rod’s latest books: “Amazing Stories of the Space Age: True Tales of Nazis in Orbit, Soldiers on the Moon, Orphaned Martian Robots, and Other Fascinating Accounts from the Annals of Spaceflight” and “Blueprint for a Battlestar: Serious Scientific Explanations Behind Sci-Fi’s Greatest Inventions.”

