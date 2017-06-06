× Showing Doughnut Love for Chicago’s ‘Front Room Donuts’, Comedian Paul Farahvar, Reverend Livingston returns, the Greater Food Depository, Bill Maher Controversy and New Music from “Blue Front” | Full Show (June 5th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez, we show some serious love for Chicago’s Front Room Donuts, Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car with Reverend Livingston to add their input on today’s news. Then, we welcome on Paul Morello of the Greater Chicago Food Depository who are working to create a study on food insecurity among adults with disabilities in Cook County. And finally we have new music from local Chicago group “Bluefront” (Nick Kabat, Alan Zreczny and Jason Steele) who will be playing The Old Town Art Fair on June 10th.

