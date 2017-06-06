WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Preview: ABC-exclusive information on the upcoming James Comey testimony
ABC News Washington Correspondent Serena Marshall gives a preview of what to expect during Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and James Comey’s testimonies this week. ABC-exclusive information includes the wording Comey will use, likely to result in the drawing of conclusions Thursday.