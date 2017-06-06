× How do we improve Hollywood’s relationship with diverse voices?

Dionna Griffin-Irons, Director of Diversity and Inclusion for The Second City, joins Justin to talk about the upcoming Breakout Comedy Festival, why it is important to continue this festival, trying to improve diversity in Hollywood, the importance of being curious about hearing something different, breaking the mold of having only one story being told and the challenge to get people of color to come and see a comedy show.

