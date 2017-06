× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 95: Worried About Trubisky’s Contract Situation?

The Bears are in their last week of OTAs and Mitch Trubisky still hasn’t signed his contract. Should Bears fans be worried? Hear Trubisky address the situation himself. Also, Adam Jahns finally pays up his bet and Adam Hoge is able to explain why he was so cranky in the last episode. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!