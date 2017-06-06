× Healthy cocktails? We are all in!

Arun’s bar director, Brian Garvens, joins Steve Cochran and crew (including cocktail loving health-nut Dave Eanet) in-studio for a tasting of adult beverages using good-for-you ingredients. This includes as little high fructose corn syrup and preservatives as possible. One of Brian’s newest bartender tricks is to use infusions to help enhance the experience, with raspberry infused ice, vodka infused carrots for his Yala Marie (Southern Thai Bloody Mary) and herbs galore to help you relax, stimulate your appetite and even help digestion.