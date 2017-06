× “Hamilton: The Revolution” Co-Author Jeremy McCarter on his newest work: “America’s cultural identity is something that we have to create together”

Author Jeremy McCarter co-wrote Hamilton: The Revolution, and he joins John to talk about his new book, Young Radicals: In the War for Radical Ideals. Jeremy describes the variety of important figures of the World War I era highlighted in his book. Find Jeremy at Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend.