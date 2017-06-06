× Former Chicago Bears standout Israel Idonije is breaking the jock mold

Former Chicago Bears standout Israel Idonije joins Justin to talk about spending 11 years in the NFL, when he knew it was time to leave the league, how he prepared himself for his life after playing professional football, conceiving the comic, “The Protectors,” when he became interested in literature, creating a children’s book series, “DreamKidz Adventures,” how the lessons learned in sports translate to everyday life, the importance of keeping his mind sharp, what Chicago means to him, what Chicago needs to do to become a better city and his appearance at the Printers Row Lit Fest this Sunday afternoon.

