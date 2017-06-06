× Eat a hot dog and support the Special Olympics at these 50 stands

CHICAGO — As if you needed another reason to stop by your local hot dog joint, more than 50 area Vienna Beef slingers have pledged to donate a percentage of hot dog sales with Special Olympics Chicago.

From now until Sept. 30, participating restaurants will give away some of their sales to sports program when customers make a purchase from 4 p.m.-close Thursdays and all day Saturdays. Diners should bring a hard or digital copy of the flyer for the event.

Click here for more on this story, including a map of participating neighborhood hot dog stands, from DNAinfo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FLYER