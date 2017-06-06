× Chicago artist you should know: Femdot

Rising Chicago hip hop artist Femdot joins Justin to talk about his music career, the spaces he plays around town, writing his first song when he was 6-years-old, what introduced him to hip hop and rap, getting into the poetry scene to become a better lyricist, what he plans to do once he finishes school, if he feels any pressure being a hip hop artist from Chicago, writing about current events and social issues, his new mixtape “The 20/20 Hour” and his upcoming Red Bull Sound Select show this week at Metro.

