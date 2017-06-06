Chicago artist you should know: Femdot

Rising Chicago hip hop artist Femdot and Justin Kaufmann

Rising Chicago hip hop artist Femdot joins Justin to talk about his music career, the spaces he plays around town, writing his first song when he was 6-years-old, what introduced him to hip hop and rap, getting into the poetry scene to become a better lyricist, what he plans to do once he finishes school, if he feels any pressure being a hip hop artist from Chicago, writing about current events and social issues, his new mixtape “The 20/20 Hour” and his upcoming Red Bull Sound Select show this week at Metro.

