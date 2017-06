× Author and Blogger Luvvie Ajayi: “The most important part is transparency”

Author Luvvie Ajayi joins John to talk about her book, I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual, as well as about her blog, Awesomely Luvvie. As someone who has written and run a blog for 14 years, Luvvie provides her wisdom on how best to create one’s brand through the art of words. She and John discuss speaking up when it’s appropriate, a prevalent theme in her book. Listen to her at Printers Row Lit Fest Saturday.