A millennial taking action

24-year old Mitchell Granger stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to talk about all the things he’s doing that make him the opposite of what we’ve come to know as the millennial stereotype. Mitch is a former D1 collegiate tennis player and works full time in software sales. 2 years ago, he founded SPARK “Students Performing Random Acts of Kindness.” Mitch’s latest venture is published author. He has self published a historical teen fiction book called Jack Stryder and the Lost Library of Alexandria.