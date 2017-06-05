× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/5/17: JB Pritzker, Summer Work Hours, & Emojis

Suzanne Muchin sat in for Steve Bertrand on the Wintrust Business Lunch and kicked things off with an a long time friend of hers, JB Pritzker. The two touched on his philanthropic involvement in Illinois and his experience leading up to the race for governor. Adam Ochstein then stopped by to talk about the summer hours that are starting up as the nicer weather settles in, and finally Randi Shaffer broke down the do’s and don’t in social media.