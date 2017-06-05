× What does it mean that President Trump wants to eliminate AmeriCorps?

Rebecca Huffman, executive director of City Year Chicago, joins Justin to talk about what the organization does, what it takes to mentor a child, the role the mentor plays during the school year, the process of choosing schools to partner with, the importance of service to society, how the idea of community service needs to be rebranded, the budget crisis they are facing in light of President Trump’s plan to eliminate AmeriCorps and what service means to her.

