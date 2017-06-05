× WGN Radio Theatre #186: The Sealed Book, My Favorite Husband & Bold Venture

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on June 4, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Sealed Book: Devil’s Island” starring Phillip Clarke (04-08-45). Next we have:My Favorite Husband: George Attends a Teenage Dance” starring Lucille Ball and Richard Denning (11-20-48) . For our final episode of the night we have: “Bold Venture: The Chinese Statue” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall (1951)

