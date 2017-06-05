× The Opening Bell 6/5/17: Neighborhood Coffee Shops that Inspire Big Brands

The coffee industry is has boomed in the last decade as shops have become much more readily available, and Chicago has become a national hotbed for coffee businesses large and small. Steve chatted with Dan Weiss, CEO of Dollop Coffee Company, to discuss his 10 citywide coffee shops, how Starbucks learns from neighborhood shops, and the future of Dollop. After his morning cup of coffee, Steve checked in with on the annual “Workplace Benefit Report” from Merrill Lynch/Bank of America with Jordan Gleb, to gauge how workers feel about their financial future.