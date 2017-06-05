× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.05.17: Moving back to Chicago, Facebook threatens terrorism, London Bridge attack, “Humans at War”

John has finally officially moved back to Chicago, along with his wife, Brenda, and two dogs. But not without a hitch; he tells you about the nightmare that awaited his return from Minnesota over the weekend. Trump tweets again, dismissing London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Then, Professor Jane Kirtley feels strongly about the role of social media companies having authority to stop terrorism. She tells us about the dangers she oversees in that. Conservative Candidate for British Parliament and Former WGN Radio Newsroom Intern Steve Brine gives us the possible reasons for recent consecutive acts of terror against the United Kingdom. And Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War author Mary Roach tells us about her intricate studies of military life.